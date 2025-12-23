Uganda: Prince Nakibinge Urges Security Agencies to Uphold Law Ahead of Elections

The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has called on security agencies to enforce the law professionally and within legal frameworks, warning against abuse of office as the country prepares for general elections.

Prince Nakibinge made the remarks while hosting National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and other party leaders at his residence in Kibuli, shortly before Kyagulanyi began his campaign tour of Makindye.

Addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting, Nakibinge emphasized that security officers have a constitutional duty to protect citizens, not intimidate them. He cautioned commanders against issuing unlawful orders that could endanger lives.

"Security agencies must carry out their duties with integrity and within the law. Any instructions that violate people's rights not only undermine professionalism but can also lead to unnecessary chaos," Nakibinge said.

He also called on the Electoral Commission to organize a credible, free, and fair election, urging voters to give all candidates equal opportunity to present their manifestos. Nakibinge appealed for calm before, during, and after the polls, stressing that national stability should take precedence over political competition.

"Elections come and go, but the country remains. All stakeholders must prioritize peace so that Uganda emerges united regardless of political differences," he added.

Kyagulanyi thanked Prince Nakibinge for his consistent moral courage, particularly in speaking out on human rights concerns.

"We appreciate Prince Nakibinge for always standing on the side of justice and speaking boldly about issues such as detentions without trial, abductions, and the suffering of ordinary Ugandans," Kyagulanyi said.

The courtesy visit marked the start of Kyagulanyi's campaign engagements in Makindye, a politically significant area of Kampala. After leaving Kibuli, Kyagulanyi and his team proceeded to Makindye East and West, where he addressed supporters as part of efforts to mobilize voters ahead of the elections.