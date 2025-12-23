South Africa: Dsti Supports Siu Investigation Into Maladministration Allegations

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has pledged its support to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as the corruption busting unit investigates allegations of serious maladministration and improper or unlawful conduct in the affairs of the department.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to conduct an investigation into procurement in relation to four specific project funding agreements for vaccine research and development.

The unit said the contracts were entered into by or on behalf of the department's entities namely, the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

"As the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation, we remain committed to upholding clean and ethical governance within the department and its entities and therefore pledge to support the SIU in conducting its work.

"We also wish to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our country develops sustainable and sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity," the DSTI said on Monday.

The department added that it is "fully aware of the issues referred to in the SIU's proclamation".

"Over the past several months, under the leadership of the Director-General, the department has been involved in an internal process to proactively establish the veracity and where relevant, address the alleged irregularities relating to the specific contractual agreements mentioned in the SIU Proclamation.

"This process is on-going," it said.