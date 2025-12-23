Tanzania: Five New Boreholes Enhance Water Supply in Mtama Health Facilities

Lindi — MTAMA District Council has received five new boreholes aimed at improving water supply in health facilities across the district.

The boreholes, worth 110m/-, were handed over by the Heart-to-Heart Foundation in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) during a ceremony held over the weekend in Mtegu Village, Lindi Region.

The initiative supports ongoing government efforts to address longstanding water shortages that have affected health service delivery in rural areas.

Speaking during the handover, Heart to Heart Foundation Project Manager Mr Deodatus Manzi said the boreholes are part of a three-year clean water and sanitation project being implemented in 14 wards of Mtama District.

He said the first phase prioritises health facilities, including dispensaries and health centres, where reliable water access is critical for patient care and infection prevention.

"Last year we drilled six boreholes, and this year we have completed five more, bringing the total to 11. This marks an important step towards ensuring health facilities have permanent and reliable water sources," he said.

Mtama Acting District Executive Director Mr Tasilo Lupapa said the project is expected to benefit 2,987 residents from Simama, Ingawali, Mbawala, Litipu and Mtegu villages.

He said improved water access will reduce operational challenges and enhance the quality of health services.

Mr Lupapa commended Heart to Heart Foundation and KOICA for their support and urged communities to take responsibility of protecting the infrastructure.

"It would be unfortunate to see such important projects fail due to poor management shortly after handover," he said, stressing the importance of community ownership.

At Mtegu Dispensary, Officer-in-Charge Dr Jacklin Sitta said the borehole will significantly ease daily operations, noting that the facility previously relied on harvested rainwater, which often ran out.

"This affected service delivery, especially during emergencies. With this borehole, patients will now receive services more efficiently," she said.

Residents also welcomed the development. A local resident, Ms Asha Swalehe, said water shortages had forced some patients, including expectant mothers, to carry water from home when visiting the dispensary.

"This project will make a big difference for women and families in our community," she said.