Tanzania: 870,000 Youths to Benefit From New Industries in Coast Region

Kibaha — A TOTAL of 870,000 youths across the country are expected to benefit from direct and indirect employment opportunities generated by 218 medium and large industries currently under construction in Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

Mkuranga District Commissioner Ms Khadija Nassir disclosed this recently during a meeting held in Kibaha Municipality to review the implementation of pledges made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to be fulfilled within her first 100 days in office.

The meeting brought together government leaders from across the region. The session, organised by Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakar Kunenge, formed part of continued follow-up on steps taken to implement the President's pledges aimed at improving the livelihoods of citizens.

Ms Nassir said the district has allocated about 7,000 acres of land at Kazole in Vikindu Ward for industrial development, noting that 500 acres have already been utilised for the construction of three industries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are still building infrastructure in this area and working closely with the private sector. So far, all individuals who owned the land have been compensated," she said.

She added that the progress achieved has been realised within 100 days since President Samia assumed office, noting that job creation for youths remains one of the President's key priorities.

"These industries in Mkuranga will employ youths not only from this region but from across the country. This is a significant step in strengthening industrialisation and employment," she said.

Ms Nassir further informed the meeting that her office has allocated an additional 1,200 acres at Nyamato in Mkiu Ward, with plans underway to expand the investment area further.

READ MORE: Programme targets over 9,000 industries, six million jobs

Meanwhile, Mr Kunenge said Coast Region is working to maintain its position as the country's industrial hub, noting that the number of industries is projected to double to 3,362 over the next 25 years.

During the meeting, the RC also called for accuracy and proper identification of beneficiaries in the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme in the region.

"This is among the pledges made by the President to ensure all eligible citizens access quality health services without complications. It is our responsibility to identify beneficiaries and make the necessary arrangements for the programme to start," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Regional Manager Ms Tuli Mwakusya said preparations are underway, including training of government leaders, health facilities and the public, adding that the programme is expected to be officially launched early next year.