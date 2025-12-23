Tanzania: Dse Scholar Challenge Deepens Youth Investment

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting youth investment in the capital market through its flagship DSE Scholar Investment Challenge, a programme designed to equip young people with practical investment skills and enhance financial literacy.

Speaking at the launch of the programme at Ardhi University over the weekend, DSE Chief Business Development Officer Emmanuel Nyalali said the DSE Scholar Investment Challenge empowers youth to engage in the capital market, generate income through trading and create employment opportunities.

Now in its 12th year, the initiative provides students with hands-on investment experience, promotes financial literacy and encourages responsible investing.

Since 2014, over 60,000 students have participated, and this year's edition will reach eight regions, targeting at least 10,000 students.

Nyalali noted that youth participation in the investment sector is growing, with over 30 per cent of investors on the DSE Hisa Kiganjani platform, holding investments exceeding 10bn/-.

Under the programme, participating students will be allocated approximately 3m/- in virtual funds to trade digitally using real market data.

Top-performing participants will be awarded prizes and offered internship opportunities as part of efforts to enhance their financial literacy and professional development.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Research, Policy and Planning at the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA), Mr Alfred Mkombo, said the challenge has become a key pillar in the development of Tanzania's capital markets by building practical investment knowledge among young people.

He urged the youth, particularly students in higher learning institutions, to equip themselves with investment knowledge that will enable them to understand the fundamentals of capital markets, broaden their perspectives and explore opportunities to increase income through securities investment.

"Youth are the most productive segment in a country. If we prepare them well, we will nurture responsible leaders for institutions, future capital market professionals and a generation with a deeper understanding of investment and stock markets," Mr Mkombo said.

Representing Ardhi University, Lecturer and Consultant Dr Mboni Kibelloh said the initiative aligns with the university's mission to nurture informed, responsible market participants, adding that investment simulations based on real market data bridge theory and practice while preparing students for professional participation in the securities market.

Second-year student Marrystella Cosmas noted the platform helps shift youth perspectives from seeking only employment to viewing investment as a path to economic self-reliance and longterm growth.