Botswana: Francistown Hit By Flash Flooding

23 December 2025
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Francistown — Heavy rains on Monday night caused widespread damages in some parts of Francistown following the overflowing of Ntshe and Tati rivers.

In Monarch, a poultry farmer lost 172 chickens while funeral parlour incurred losses due to the flooding.

Caretaker at Masego Industries poultry production, Ms Chendzimu Kgari, reported that some farm houses were waterlogged and had relocated some of their broilers to safer areas.

Francistown District Commissioner and chairperson of the Disaster Management Committee, Ms Chabongwa Matseka reported that Gerald Estate was also affected, with a homestead submerged in water.

She said the disaster team had been working since 3am to help the affected. She further warned residents living near the rivers to be vigilant, as more rains were expected.

The Ntimbale dam near Masingwaneng is overflowing, contributing to the flooding downstream. BOPA

