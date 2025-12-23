Botswana: Gaolathe Celebrates Christmas With Sehithwa

Maun — Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, on December 22, joined Sehithwa senior citizens and People with Disabilities to celebrate early Christmas lunch courtesy of Kgosi Keokeditswe Dithapo and his wife, Gaongalelwe.

The event was meant to bring the residents together to share a meal, laughter and the spirit of Christmas.

Speaking at the event, Mr Gaolathe appreciated the family for demonstrating love and care toward the elderly persons and People with Disabilities.

He said the senior citizens deserved better as they had contributed a lot toward the development of the country.

He said they had laid a strong foundation, which all had to maintain to take the country to greater heights.

He also described the elderly as pillars of families, saying they instilled values, taught responsibilities and fostered learning and resilience.

Maun West MP, Mr Caterpillar Hikuama also thanked the Dithapo family for recognizing senior citizens and People with Disabilities.

He acknowledged that the elderly were the pillars of homes.

To People with Disabilities, he said their resilience and presence inspired all noting that the celebration was a testament that all in the constituency were valued.

BOPA