Ghana: NTC Night Circulation Officer Retires After 21 Years of Dedicated Service

A send-off ceremony was held yesterday in Accra for the Night Circulation Officer of the New Times Corporation (NTC), Mr. Cephas Aveh, in honour of his hard work, dedication, and sacrifice to the corporation.

Mr. Cephas Aveh, a long-serving staff member of the Department of Channel Marketing and Circulation, served NTC for 21 years, demonstrating exceptional commitment and loyalty.

In a pre-departure message, the Editor of The Ghanaian Times, Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman, described retirement as a new beginning rather than an end, citing examples of retirees who had gone on to secure better opportunities after leaving active service. He praised Mr. Aveh for his integrity and dedication to NTC.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman noted that the retiree had been honest about his age and retirement date, highlighting that many workers often resort to age manipulation, prolonged leave, or other questionable practices to delay retirement. "People sneak into retirement, but you have made yours public, and today people are gathered here saying good things about you," he said, adding that such conduct leaves a lasting impression in the workplace.

He further noted that the Night Circulation Officer had prepared the ground well for his successor, Mr. Badu, whose efforts to maintain and improve standards reflect the strong foundation left behind.

The Head of the Channel Marketing and Circulation Department, Mr. Alfred Koomson, described Mr. Aveh as a hero whose work ethic and devotion went beyond normal expectations. "For me, anyone who has excelled in his line of duty, shown sacrifice, and worked beyond human imagination is a hero," he said. He added that Mr. Aveh was particularly known for his intolerance for waste and misuse of funds, a trait that earned him respect among colleagues, though sometimes misunderstood.

Mr. Cephas Aveh expressed gratitude to God for guiding him through 21 years of service with the New Times Corporation. He also thanked Mr. Koomson and his colleagues for honouring and supporting him in ensuring the smooth running of the organisation. He prayed for the continued growth of the Corporation, so that every staff member may enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

Fellow staff members commended him for his dedication, hard work, and selflessness, and wished him well on his retirement journey. In addition to parting gifts, a citation was presented to Mr. Aveh in recognition of his service.