South Sudan: Supermodel Anok Yai Undergoes Surgery for Congenital Defect

Anok Yai has been diagnosed with a congenital defect which has been "slowly destroying" her lungs.

The 28-year-old model has undergone surgery for the undisclosed condition after her health began to decline, with symptoms including struggling for breath and coughing up blood.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the past year I've been dealing with this silent battle

"I incidentally found out I had a Congenital defect overworking my heart and slowly destroying my lungs.

"What started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times struggling to breathe.

"I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time. I quickly realized there was never going to be a "right time" - my health would continue to worsen.

"Ive always thought I could outwork or outrun anything but the universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up.

"So yesterday I had a successful Robotic Lung Surgery thanks to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time."

Anok wll be "forever grateful" for her medical team and those around her who have offered her care and support.

She added: "And I am forever grateful for Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and everyone at the @beverlyhillsconciergehealth for discovering my condition.

"Thank you to all the doctors and amazing nurses at @nyulangone

"And thank you to my friends and family for being the first thing I saw when I woke up

"For now I'm healing ... but I'll be back. See ya [heart emoji] (sic)"

Anok's surgery came just a few weeks after she was named Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.

She said: "Being named Model of the Year is such an honour.

"My journey from Egypt to South Sudan to the US is one of resilience and community.

"This recognition is for everyone who's ever seen their story in mine. Thank you for celebrating us."

Anok has been open in the past about the racism she faced "growing up dark-skinned in New Hampshire".

She previously told Elle magazine: "There was a lot of racism. A lot of kids made fun of me for my skin colour.

"I was the kid in the corner who didn't talk to anybody.

"I never really had a set friend group. I was more of a floater. I was always on the outside looking in."

She always strived "for bigger things than the small town" she grew up in, and she has been able to "feel comfortable with my separation from my peers".