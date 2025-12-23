Somalia: Farmajo Says Somalia's Governance Has Deviated From Constitutional Path

23 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has issued a detailed political statement expressing deep concern over the country's security, political, economic, and social challenges, while calling for national dialogue and unity.

In the statement released by his office, Farmaajo warned that Somalia faces "serious security threats", accusing the current administration of failing to fully neutralize terrorist groups and noting that the fragmentation of the national army has weakened national defense. He also raised concerns over the resurgence of clan-based armed tensions in parts of the country.

Politically, Farmaajo said Somalia's governance process has diverged from the agreed constitutional path, emphasizing that key decisions require broader national consensus. He cautioned that unilateral political moves could deepen divisions and undermine state-building efforts.

On the economy, the former president highlighted rising inflation, currency circulation issues, and public mistrust, urging authorities to protect vulnerable communities affected by drought and hardship.

Calling for a peaceful way forward, Farmaajo appealed for a "national rescue effort", urging the federal government, regional states, elders, civil society, and citizens to unite to safeguard national stability, security, and constitutional governance. He also called for renewed efforts to combat terrorism, promote political reconciliation, and support inclusive dialogue.

Farmaajo thanked international partners for their continued support and encouraged Somalis to remain hopeful, saying dialogue and consensus remain essential for the country's future.

