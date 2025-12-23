Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Army forces, working alongside the National Intelligence and local residents, carried out a planned operation targeting Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation, led by First Division Commander of the Gorgor Commandos, Major General Saahid Jama Farah, was conducted in the areas of Galka Salimow, Diira-fuul, Qodqodka, and Dooxa, with government forces fully securing the regions.

During the operation, troops cleared roads of explosives planted by Al-Shabaab to harm civilians and destroyed bases used by the group to terrorize local communities.

Officials said the operation is part of ongoing efforts by Somali security forces to strengthen stability and counter Al-Shabaab, ensuring that civilians and local businesses can operate safely.