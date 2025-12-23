Somalia: At Least 11 Soldiers Arrested in Crackdown On Armed Personnel Ahead of Elections

23 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali authorities have detained 11 soldiers for carrying weapons illegally in Mogadishu, in a move aimed at ensuring security ahead of the Banadir Regional Council elections scheduled for December 25.

Speaking to the media, the Banadir Regional Police Command said the soldiers were apprehended by officers at the Central Police Station and will be referred to court for violating security directives designed to protect the city during the voting period.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had earlier instructed security forces to safeguard the capital and prevent disruptions during the elections.

In line with heightened security measures, Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure of Mogadishu airport on election day, with all flights suspended.

Officials said the measures are part of broader efforts to maintain stability, prevent incidents, and ensure a safe electoral process in the capital.

