Kenya: Sonko Condemns Assault On Nairobi Cab Driver By Female Passengers, Urges Police Action

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has expressed outrage over the alleged assault of a cab driver in Nairobi, calling the incident "deeply disturbing" and demanding swift police intervention.

The incident reportedly occurred after the driver transported a group of women home following a night out. Trouble allegedly began when the passengers refused to pay the agreed fare. When the driver insisted, witnesses say the women verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Videos and images circulating on social media show the vehicle with visible damage, including broken side mirrors and dents.

When the driver insisted on payment, the situation reportedly escalated. The women, who witnesses claim appeared intoxicated, allegedly subjected him to verbal abuse before physically assaulting him.

They are also accused of vandalizing his vehicle, breaking side mirrors and denting the bodywork damage that directly affected his ability to earn a living. Images and videos shared by showed visible damage to the car.

The Former Nairobi Governor issued a strongly worded statement condemning the alleged attack and framing it as a clear case of abuse against a working Kenyan.

"Why would anyone insult and assault a cab driver who safely took them home after sherehe? This is completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing," Sonko said.

He stressed that disagreements over payment should never descend into violence or destruction of property.

"No disagreement whatsoever should ever escalate into violence, abuse, or the destruction of someone's livelihood," he said.

"This man is a hustler, earning an honest living to support himself and his family. Taking advantage of him in such a cruel manner is wrong and unjustifiable."

Sonko, who has previously positioned himself as an advocate against gender-based violence (GBV), said the incident underscored the need to address violence regardless of the gender of the victim or perpetrator.

"As a strong ambassador in the fight against Gender-Based Violence, I strongly condemn this act. Violence in any form whether against men or women must never be tolerated GBV is not selective, and justice must apply equally to all," he said.

The former governor called on law enforcement agencies to move swiftly, urging the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

"I am calling for immediate justice for this driver and urge the relevant authorities to arrest and charge the ladies involved for assault and for damaging his vehicle. Accountability must be enforced," Sonko said.

"No hustler deserves to be abused for simply doing their job. Justice must prevail," he added.

It is still unclear whether the driver had formally reported the incident to the police. Authorities had not issued an official statement.