Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Hebert Chamuka Urges Government to Suspend Elections

Opposition People's Unity Party (PUP) leader Hebert Chamuka has urged government to suspend the 2028 elections saying nothing good will come out of them as ZANU PF always rigs them.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Chamuka highlighted that Zimbabwe no longer needs elections as their outcome is pre-determined with the ruling party dominating with no recourse to those that lose.

He says he is launching a new platform, the Inclusive Government Agenda (IGA) which he says will be very crucial in uniting all parties.

"Let us do away with elections. IGA is a uniting platform for the political parties, Civil Society Organisations, churches and other like minded Zimbabweans. " he said.

"The people are suffering as citizens Its high time we suspend elections and focus on national development. 2030 is for citizens not Emmerson. Everything is now for ED but we demand him to step down and we have an inclusive government," he added.

His calls follow recent calls by the ruling party which has highlighted that President Mnangagwa's term must be extended beyond 2028 in order to allow for development in the country.

It is yet to be seen if Chamuka's calls will be accepted by other opposition parties in ZImbabwe.