Ghana: Ministry of Local Government Engages Stakeholders On Gender-Based Violence

THE Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has engaged faith-based organisations across the region on surmounting harmful traditional practices like teenage pregnancy, gender and social norms confronting young adolescents in the Upper East Region on Saturday.

The day's workshop formed part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and advocating the prevention of violence against women and girls.

In her welcome address, Yvonne Wonchua, an Assistant Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (UERCC), said the engagement sought to solicit ideas from traditional authorities, the clergy and other faith-based organisations to address critical issues, such as gender-based issues.

She said faith leaders, chiefs, pastors and imams could help shape values, guide communities, and inspire change.

Mrs Wonchua thanked the UNFPA for its support in tackling outmoded practices that hindered the growth of female children, and called on stakeholders to support the cause of addressing gender-based violence.

The Acting Regional Director of the Department of Gender, James Twene, bemoaned child marriage and suggested that steps must be taken to stop it.

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Alemyarum, pledged the support of chiefs and traditional leaders to fight against child marriage.

He underscored the need for stakeholders to strengthen alliances through workshops, and coordinated advocacy to eradicate harmful practices.