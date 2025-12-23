South Africa: Thousands Sing Along to Raise R900,000 for Needy Kids

The sold-out concert raised over R927,000 to help 13 children's homes and provide Santa Shoeboxes.

Top artists like the Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for 7,000 fans at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn.

Christmas spirit took centre stage as thousands of people gathered to turn music into miracles for children in need.

The SPAR Carols By Candlelight event was a massive success, selling more than 7,000 tickets.

Between the ticket sales and the donations, the event raised a whopping R927,216 for charity.

This money is going straight to the people who need it most during the holidays.

Because of the concert, 1,200 more children received Santa Shoeboxes filled with treats and essentials.

Thirteen children's homes and organisations were given R20,000 each to help them keep running.

Even the staff members were looked after, with 192 workers receiving hampers to thank them for their hard work.

The stage was lit up by stars like Elandré, Lloyd Cele, Jesse Clegg, and the famous Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Vuyani Dombo, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, says the event is about more than just songs.

'The fact that we were a sold-out show and raised nearly a million rand is a huge testament to the heart and kindness of our listeners,' Dombo said, GoodThingsGuy reported.

He says the concert mixes world-class entertainment with community upliftment.

If you missed the live show, you can still catch the holiday vibes. The full event will be rebroadcast all day on 24 December on the Jacaranda FM website.