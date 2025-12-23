South Africa: Chocolate Prices Drop Just in Time for Festive Season

22 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
  • Cocoa prices have dropped by more than 50% after hitting record highs of $12,000 per ton.
  • Better harvests in West Africa mean your favourite holiday treats might be more affordable this year.

Chocolate lovers can breathe a sigh of relief as they stock up on sweets for the holidays.

Global cocoa prices have finally come down after a crazy two years of rising costs.

At the end of 2024, the price of cocoa almost hit $12,000 per ton. Now, it has dropped to around $5,000 per ton.

That is a drop of more than 50% in just one year.

Experts say this is happening because harvests in Côte d'Ivoire look much better than expected, BusinessTech reported.

Economist Simon Lacoume says the price change is bringing things back to 'more rational levels'.

This is great news for South African shoppers.

Last year, high costs forced shops to raise prices on chocolate bars and boxes. Now, brands might have some breathing room to keep prices steady for Christmas.

But experts warn that the market is still fragile.

Most of the world's cocoa comes from West Africa. If weather or disease hits that region, prices could shoot up again.

Prices are still double what they used to be on average between 2012 and 2022.

But for now, the supply chain is working better.

While countries like Ecuador want to grow more beans, West Africa is still the king of cocoa.

So as you unwrap a chocolate Santa this year, enjoy the moment. The market is unpredictable, but for now, the news is sweet.

