Liberia: Court Rules in Favor of Rev. Tebbs in VOA Community Property Case

After years of prolonged litigation marked by missed court appearances, administrative investigations, and rising tensions on the ground, the Monrovia Civil Law Court has finally brought closure to a two-lot land dispute in Gbangbe Town, VOA Community, Montserrado County Electoral District No. 17, ruling decisively in favor of Rev. Randolph E. Tebbs Sr. and declaring him the lawful owner of the contested property.

The ruling, which also carries a stern warning against further trespass by Madam Wannie Swen Fortune, effectively ends a long-running case that tested the authority of both the judiciary and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), and underscores the central role of due process and technical evidence in resolving Liberia's persistent land conflicts.

The case originated when Madam Fortune laid claim to two lots of land occupied by Rev. Tebbs in Gbangbe Town, prompting him to seek judicial intervention through an ejection action at the Civil Law Court. What followed was a drawn-out legal battle characterized by repeated court summonses and re-summonses, all of which, court records show, were honored by Tebbs but consistently ignored by the defendant.

As the dispute intensified, the court turned to the Liberia Land Authority--the statutory body responsible for resolving land conflicts--to conduct an independent investigation and provide expert findings to guide the court's determination.

Pursuant to the court's order, the Liberia Land Authority constituted a Land Dispute Resolution team headed by Edward B. Gworlekaju, with investigators Augustine Joan and John Wilson Akoto.

The team carried out investigative and administrative surveys, reviewed all deeds submitted by both parties, and assessed whether the claims corresponded with the physical realities on the ground.

According to the official report submitted to the court, Rev. Tebbs' claim was rooted in a warranty deed obtained from James G. Glay and Joanna G. Glay. The investigators found that the deed was valid, properly probated, and consistent with the land's physical ground points.

"It is observed that party A presented a warranty deed according to deed information," the report stated, noting that Tebbs' deed was probated in October 2004, with a mother deed dating back to July 2003.

While the deed reflected two lots on paper, the survey revealed an actual ground measurement of approximately 1.84 lots. Nevertheless, the investigators concluded that the meets and bounds accurately matched the land on the ground, validating Tebbs' ownership.

By contrast, Madam Fortune's claim, based on a deed obtained from J. Samuel Brown and Morris G. Payen and probated in August 2013, failed to withstand technical scrutiny.

"It is observed that party B's deed meets and bounds are correct but did not correspond with the ground shown," the report concluded, effectively undermining her claim to the disputed property.

Based on these findings, the Liberia Land Authority formally recognized Rev. Tebbs as the legitimate owner of the land and recommended that Madam Fortune engage him in negotiations should any structures have already been erected on the property.

As tensions mounted during the investigation, the Liberia Land Authority issued a stop order on September 14, 2023, directing Madam Fortune and all associated parties to immediately halt construction activities on the disputed land pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Liberia Land Authority wishes to inform you that predicated on the allegation, you are hereby ordered to stop all construction activities on such property until a full-scale investigation is done," the order warned, adding that any violation would attract further legal action.

Despite the stop order and subsequent summonses issued by the Civil Law Court, Madam Fortune failed to appear. On October 2, the court formally summoned her to respond to the ejection action, followed by a re-summons on October 16 filed by Rev. Tebbs' counsel, Atty. Henry B. Sackie.

Court documents further reveal that writs of arrest were later issued from the Paynesville Magisterial Court on allegations of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct linked to the same property.

With repeated attempts at personal service frustrated, Tebbs' legal team petitioned the court for service by publication, invoking provisions of the Civil Procedure Law that allow such measures when a defendant deliberately evades service.

On December 10, the Civil Law Court granted the application, authorizing registered newspapers in Montserrado County to publish the ruling and all related notices. The court ruled that execution of the publication order constitutes sufficient legal notice and legal authority for enforcement of the judgment.

In its final ruling, the Civil Law Court declared Rev. Randolph E. Tebbs Sr. the lawful owner of the disputed VOA Community property and issued a clear warning to Madam Fortune against any further encroachment or interference.

The court said the decision reinforces the importance of compliance with lawful orders, respect for technical evidence, and adherence to due process in resolving land disputes--one of Liberia's most enduring sources of social and legal conflict.

With the judgment now published and enforceable, the court declared the years-long litigation conclusively settled, restoring certainty to ownership of the Gbangbe Town property and reaffirming the judiciary's role in upholding property rights and the rule of law.