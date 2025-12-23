Uganda: Cranes Players Boycott Training Over Afcon Bonus Dispute

The Uganda Cranes camp has been hit by a bonus dispute after players staged a sit-in strike and skipped a scheduled training session on Saturday, December 21, 2025, as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2025 opening match against Tunisia.

The players declined to take part in training at their camp in Morocco, citing unresolved concerns over unpaid allowances and dissatisfaction with a proposed €6,000 qualification bonus.

Senior players rejected the offer, arguing that the amount was unacceptable and that bonuses related to their qualification for the Afcon 2025 tournament in Morocco had not been reviewed or paid for more than a year.

The players are demanding settlement of outstanding allowances and a review of the proposed €6,000 bonus for advancing beyond the group stage of the tournament.

In an effort to defuse the standoff, Federation of Uganda Football Associations President Moses Magogo held meetings with the players to address their grievances.

He assured the team that their concerns would be handled urgently, a move that helped ease tensions, with players indicating readiness to resume training ahead of Sunday's opening match against Tunisia, also known as the Eagles of Carthage.

The dispute echoes previous challenges faced by the national team. A similar boycott occurred during the 2019 Afcon tournament, when players also withdrew from training over unpaid dues, highlighting a recurring issue around player welfare and compensation within the national setup.

Uganda play their opening game on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 against Tunisia at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium in Rabat.

The Cranes, in Group C, will then face neighbours Tanzania on December 27 before their final group game against giants Nigeria three days later.