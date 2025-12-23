Namibia: Namra Suspends Non-Compliant VAT Import Accounts

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) on Monday suspended all Value Added Tax (VAT) import accounts that failed to comply with outstanding payment obligations.

The suspension follows a reminder notice issued on 31 March, which warned importers that failure to settle outstanding balances would result in the suspension of their VAT import accounts.

In a statement released on Monday, Namra confirmed that all importers who ignored the notice are now subject to the suspension.

"Please be advised that all importers who failed to comply with the previous notice to settle outstanding balances are hereby subject to the suspension of their VAT import accounts," the statement read.

As a result, affected importers will now be required to pay VAT at the point of entry during customs clearance and must also settle any arrears currently outstanding on their accounts.

Namra's strategic communications manager, Tonateni Shidhudhu, urged affected taxpayers to treat the suspension with urgency in order to avoid disruptions to their import activities and to remain compliant with tax legislation.

He said the enforcement action is in accordance with the Value Added Tax Act, No. 10 of 2000.

