Namibia: 14 Arrested Nationwide for Drug Possession Over Weekend

Fourteen people were arrested across Namibia over the weekend on charges related to the possession and dealing of illicit drugs, police have confirmed.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, five men aged between 23 and 33 were arrested at Rehoboth on Friday after being found selling cannabis and half a mandrax tablet from their residence. The operation followed a tip-off from an informant.

"The drugs are estimated to be worth more than N$100 000," Shikwambi said, adding that police also confiscated cash exceeding N$10 000, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

In a separate incident at Karasburg on Saturday, a man (41) was arrested after police received information regarding his alleged drug dealings. A search conducted at his home around 02h00 led to the discovery of mandrax tablets. The suspect is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

At Soweto in Katutura, two 22-year-old suspects were arrested around 17h25 after police searched their residence and found crack cocaine and mandrax tablets. The drugs were valued at N$4 640.

Meanwhile, a Namibian man (37) was arrested at Keetmanshoop on Saturday at approximately 00h50 after a body search revealed cannabis "ballies" in his possession.

In the Maltahöhe district, a man (60) was arrested on Friday after police searched his home and found mandrax tablets and bankies of skunk cannabis.

"The pensioner was arrested and remains in police custody," Shikwambi said.

An 18-year-old was also arrested later that evening at Maltahöhe after being found in possession of cannabis during a search conducted at 19h20.

At Outjo, two suspects aged 37 and 45 were arrested on Friday after police, while on patrol, searched their residence and discovered a plastic bag containing skunk cannabis and bankies valued at N$3 250. The suspects are expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In another incident, a man (42) was arrested on Friday along the M0070 Omitara-Otjinene gravel road after police found him in possession of a plastic bag containing cannabis during a search.

Police investigations in all cases are ongoing.

