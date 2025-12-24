Namibian Ambassador Wilbard Hellao Presents Credentials to Trump

Following his appointment as ambassador to the United States by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in September, Wilbard Hellao presented his letters of credence to United States (US) president Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

"The presentation of credentials formally marks ambassador Hellao's assumption of duty as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Namibia to the US," noted a statement issued on the Ministry of International Relations and Trade's social media page on Saturday.

This reaffirms the longstanding relationship between Namibia and the US and underscores the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral cooperation, mutual respect, and partnership in areas of common interest, the statement added.

