Rwanda: National Library Turns to Audiobooks to Boost Reading and Preserve Culture

The National Library is increasingly embracing audiobooks to expand access to reading and preserve Rwanda's cultural heritage.

Data from the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA) shows that the library houses 16,330 books at its premises within the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Yet, only 2 percent of readers visit physically, while 98 percent access books online through digital platforms such as KOHA and PMB.

During the 2025 National Library Services Open Day on December 22, it was revealed that the library recorded 24,660 users, with 24,132 accessing digital platforms. KOHA hosted 24,000 users and PMB 132, while only 528 readers visited in person.

Youth aged 15 to 25 constitute 77 percent of readers, with the Eastern Province leading in community library engagement.

"We launched three audiobooks: Ubukwe bwa Kinyarwanda, Imyambarire y'Abanyarwanda mu ndorerwamo y'umuco n'iterambere, and Indangagaciro z'umuco w'u Rwanda: Igitabo Nyobozi," said Robert Masozera, Director General of RCHA. "These works are deeply rooted in Rwanda's culture, and we hope to encourage citizens to embrace their values, identity, and traditions."

Masozera noted that 68 percent of readers prefer audiobooks to traditional reading, highlighting the need for digital preservation. "While literacy levels are high, reading habits remain limited. Audiobooks and digital access will make it easier for more people to engage with literature," he said.

Historical works, particularly those on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, remain among the most widely read. "Audiobooks make it easier to complete a 200-page book in a day, compared to a week for traditional reading," Masozera added.

Claude Nizeyimana, Director of National Library Services, said the library preserves numerous books and newspapers, including historical collections dating back to the 1940s, and recent additions such as Forsaken for a Sake: Your 30-Day Self-Coaching Collection--Overcoming Fatherlessness by Mireille Karera.

The library also houses 421 issues of the Official Gazette of the Republic of Rwanda, dating back to 1964.

"National Library Services are key to Rwanda's vision of a knowledge-based economy. Collaboration from all stakeholders is essential to promote, preserve, and fully utilize these resources," Nizeyimana said.