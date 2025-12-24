Zimbabwe: Oscar Pambuka's Comeback Story Celebrated With Gift From Chivayo

A once-familiar voice of Zimbabwean television news has been thrust back into the national spotlight this time not behind a news desk but as a symbol of recovery, resilience and second chance.

Oscar Pambuka, a former prime-time news anchor whose signature introduction "The News at Eight, read by Oscar Pambuka," became synonymous with broadcast excellence has been commended for overcoming drug and substance abuse and turning his life around by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

In a social media post, Chivayo described Pambuka's journey as a powerful reminder of the courage required to confront personal failure particularly when addiction leads to the loss of career, freedom and reputation.

"There comes a time in everyone's life when MISTAKES are made. Some mistakes are small, while others are very costly and capable of threatening lives or destroying careers. It takes real courage for a person to accept their flaws, admit to their failures but most importantly, commit to change. Such courage is even more difficult when the mistake involves drug and substance abuse," said Chivayo

According to his own account, Pambuka's struggle with addiction resulted in a criminal conviction, the loss of his job and a prison sentence.

What appeared to be the end of a promising career, Chivayo said, instead became a turning point after Pambuka accepted responsibility for his actions and entered rehabilitation under the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

"What however seemed like the end of his life and career became a turning point. He accepted his shortcomings without excuse and made the difficult decision to go through rehabilitation by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, a decision which I salute him for," he said

Rather than distancing himself from his past, Pambuka has chosen to speak openly about it using his experience to caution young people about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

He has since emerged as an advocate for rehabilitation particularly among youths who are widely seen as the most vulnerable group.

Chivayo said Pambuka's transformation demonstrates that rehabilitation works and that change is possible noting that his efforts align with the government's broader anti-drug campaign led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa through the Angel of Hope Foundation.

In recognition of what he described as an extraordinary life story and Pambuka's commitment to promoting a drug-free society, Chivayo announced he had bought the former broadcaster a brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 4x4.

He also pledged US$10 000 in cash for fuel describing it as a Christmas gift.

"You deserve a second chance, just like thousands of young people battling substance addiction," Chivayo wrote praising Pambuka for becoming a strong voice against drugs after seeing it all.

Chivayo added, now looks forward to the day when the nation once again hears the familiar words: "The News at Eight, read by Oscar Pambuka."