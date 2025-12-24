Rwanda: 20 Green Initiatives That Defined Rwanda's Climate Agenda in 2025

As climate and environmental pressures intensify, 2025 marked a pivotal year for Rwanda with the rollout of multiple green initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience and advancing sustainable development.

Spanning key sectors such as land restoration, water management, agriculture, energy, disaster risk reduction and urban sustainability, the initiatives are expected to shape Rwanda's environmental and climate agenda for years to come.

The New Times looks at 20 major green initiatives launched in 2025.

1. Boosting climate resilience in the Nyungwe-Ruhango Corridor

Communities in Rwanda's Southern Province are set to benefit from restored ecosystems, improved agricultural productivity and expanded livelihood opportunities following the approval of a $9 million Global Environment Facility (GEF-8) grant.

The project supports integrated landscape restoration and climate-smart land management across the Nyungwe-Ruhango Corridor, one of the country's most environmentally fragile regions.

"This project reflects the strong partnership between the World Bank and the Government of Rwanda in building climate resilience and driving inclusive green growth," said Sahr Kpundeh, the World Bank's Country Manager for Rwanda.

Implemented by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), the initiative will rehabilitate 2,162 hectares of forests and wetlands, promote sustainable land management on 8,931 hectares of farmland and directly benefit more than 289,000 people in Ruhango, Nyanza and Nyamagabe districts.

It is also expected to generate over 2,200 green jobs, particularly in non-timber forest products, fruit tree planting and small green enterprises.

2. Climate-smart agriculture plan to drive $335m in private investment

In June, Rwanda unveiled a Climate-Smart Agriculture Investment Plan, supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), identifying Rwf449.7 billion ($335.4 million) in private investment opportunities.

About two-thirds of the projected investment targets water supply and irrigation, alongside climate-resilient crops, improved livestock systems, soil health and post-harvest loss reduction.

The plan aims to support 83,250 hectares of land and link more than 170,000 farmers and 375 companies to climate-smart financing, aligning with the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

3. New Climate Action Plan (NDC 3.0) launched

Rwanda launched its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), outlining climate actions for the period 2025-2035 at an estimated cost of $12 billion.

According to REMA, $7 billion will be allocated to climate adaptation measures, while $4.9 billion will support mitigation efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The plan targets a reduction of 14.86 million tonnes of emissions.

4. Strengthening readiness for carbon markets

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and REMA launched a $854,859 project to enhance Rwanda's participation in international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The two-year initiative builds on the National Carbon Market Framework established in 2023 and is expected to unlock investment in emissions-reduction projects.

5. $14.3m green mobility project

A four-year $14.3 million Green Mobility project, known as IMOBIS, was launched in partnership with the City of Kigali and funded by South Korea.

The initiative introduces smart transport solutions, including real-time bus information systems, improved bus stops and pilot electric buses, aimed at reducing emissions and boosting public transport use.

6. $14.8m climate resilience and green jobs project

The Supporting Agricultural Climate Resilience and Creating Green Jobs for Youth project was launched with $14.8 million from KOICA.

Implemented by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and the World Food Programme (WFP), the project focuses on marshland rehabilitation, sustainable land use and youth employment in climate-resilient agriculture.

7. Rwf400bn plan to curb biodiversity loss

The government adopted a new National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2025-2030) costing Rwf399.8 billion.

The plan includes 22 national targets and aims to restore at least 10 per cent of degraded land and inland waters while reducing biodiversity loss to near zero by 2030.

8. Launch of the Biodiversity Finance Fund

In November, Rwanda launched the Biodiversity Finance Fund, a financing window designed to mobilise resources for ecosystem protection, restoration and sustainable livelihoods.

9. Clean cooking project to generate Rwf27bn in carbon credits

A clean cooking programme distributing improved charcoal stoves is expected to generate Rwf27.5 billion in carbon credit revenues by 2026, according to the Development Bank of Rwanda.

10. Distribution of 50,000 affordable LPG kits

The government announced a programme to distribute 50,000 affordable LPG cooking kits to low-income households, implemented by Bboxx Rwanda in partnership with Forward7 of Saudi Arabia.

11. Rwanda explores 200MW solar power generation

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced plans to explore 200 megawatts of solar power generation, with feasibility studies underway.

12. Mandatory emissions testing for vehicles

New vehicle emissions testing regulations covering cars and motorcycles were introduced in July, aimed at reducing air pollution and related health costs.

13. Pollution sensors installed on major rivers

Four water quality monitoring stations equipped with pollution sensors were installed on the Akagera and Akanyaru rivers to strengthen water resource protection.

14. World Bank boosts disaster resilience

The World Bank approved $141 million (Rwf203 billion) in Disaster Risk Management financing under the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option.

15. Green taxonomy roadmap launched

Rwanda unveiled the implementation roadmap for the Rwanda Green Taxonomy, a framework designed to guide sustainable and climate-resilient investments while minimising greenwashing risks.

16. Legacy tree conservation project

The government launched a project to identify and map native legacy trees--Rwanda's largest and oldest indigenous trees--for conservation, eco-tourism and carbon market opportunities.

17. $9.4m nature-based flood adaptation project

The African Development Bank approved a $9.4 million grant to finance nature-based flood adaptation measures in flood-prone districts of Karongi and Rusizi.

18. Lake water use master plan unveiled

A Lake Water Use Master Plan was launched for lakes Kivu, Muhazi, Mugesera, Ruhondo and Burera to guide sustainable utilisation.

19. Green Exchange Window launched

The Rwanda Stock Exchange introduced the Green Exchange Window, a platform for trading green, social and sustainability-linked financial products.

20. Rwf25bn to expand ecosystem restoration

An $18 million (about Rwf25 billion) GEF grant will scale up ecosystem restoration efforts under the Green Amayaga project in the Southern Province.