Africa: Ethiopia and Kenya Pledge Deeper Ties, Reaffirm Joint Commitment to Durable Peace in Horn of Africa

23 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held strategic talks with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, who is on a one-day working visit to Ethiopia, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing peace and security in the Horn of Africa through dialogue and African-led solutions.

"Today, I welcomed President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya for a one-day working visit, reflecting the deep, historic, and brotherly relations between our two nations," PM Abiy shared on social media channels.

He noted that the talks emphasized stronger bilateral cooperation and a common resolve to promote peace, dialogue, and stability in the Horn of Africa.

"During our meeting, we focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional peace and security in the Horn of Africa, reaffirming our shared commitment to stability, dialogue, and African-led solutions," the Premier said.

