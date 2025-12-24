Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Welcomes Kenyan President Ruto

23 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed President William Ruto of Kenya for a one-day working visit this morning.

Ethiopia and Kenya have recently been strengthening their bilateral ties across various sectors, as the two East African nations share common values and strategic interests.

Over the past years, these leaders of the neighboring countries have exchanged numerous visits, further deepening cooperation.

Moreover, numerous visits and bilateral talks between high-level government officials of Ethiopia and Kenya have underscored the strengthening of their strategic ties.

In a recent interview with ENA, Kenya's outgoing Ambassador to Ethiopia, George Orina, highlighted that Ethiopia and Kenya are strong partners actively working to promote regional peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

He emphasized the role of the two countries in regional security, noting that "Kenya and Ethiopia have been vanguard states in promoting peace and stability within the region."

A one-day visit by President William Ruto is expected to consolidate bilateral cooperation across various strategic areas.

