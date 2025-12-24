Ethiopia Taps Mineral Wealth to Drive Economic Transformation Under 'Medemer State' - Mines Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strategically capitalizing on its abundant mineral resources to drive a significant transformation in its economy, ensuring that this natural wealth lays the groundwork for accelerated development.

Speaking to ENA, Minister of Mines Habtamu Tegegn stated that the government is implementing the 'Medemer State' philosophy, which particularly emphasizes harnessing the mining sector's potential to significantly contribute to national prosperity.

In recent years, the government has identified mining as one of five key pillars of the national economy, recognizing it as essential for structural transformation.

Ethiopia boasts substantial mineral reserves that support vital sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

Habtamu highlighted that by properly identifying these resources and integrating them into national policy, the government has created an increasingly vibrant investment climate.

This shift in perspective, he said, prioritizes boosting export earnings, thereby strengthening the nation's financial position and enhancing its competitiveness in global trade.

A report highlights a landmark achievement in Ethiopia's mining sector last fiscal year, generating over 3.5 billion USD in revenue--a clear testament to the success of recent nation's strategic interventions.

Expectations are high for the current fiscal year, with projections indicating even greater foreign currency earnings as more industrial projects begin operations and optimize their production processes.

Moreover, the current policy landscape has empowered Ethiopia to produce minerals domestically for local factories and construction projects.

Habtamu emphasized that relying on local mineral production is not just an economic necessity; it also symbolizes national sovereignty.

By decreasing reliance on foreign imports for raw materials, Ethiopia is securing its industrial future and fostering a more resilient, self-sufficient economy.

As these policies continue to rejuvenate the mining sector, the Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening mining operations and ensuring that these resources contribute to sustainable and comprehensive national development.