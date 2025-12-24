Djibouti: Archbishop Broglio Visits Djibouti to Strengthen Faith and Partnerships

Djibouti — Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, visited Djibouti for a multi-day engagement with religious leaders and U.S. service members.

The Archbishop arrived in Djibouti on Dec. 16, 2025, and was welcomed by leaders from the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Religious Affairs. This visit marked his third trip to Djibouti, continuing long-standing relationships with local religious, diplomatic and military partners, while reinforcing the Department of War's commitment to whole-of-force readiness.

Archbishop Broglio, who previously served as a Vatican diplomat for 25 years before assuming his current role, emphasized that caring for Catholics serving in uniform worldwide is central to his mission.

"When men and women of faith engage in direct dialogue, personal interaction fosters deeper understanding than anonymous relationships, allowing individuals to better appreciate one another's perspectives, build stronger relationships, and ultimately live together in peace, mutual respect, and pursuit of common goals," said Archbishop Broglio.

Throughout the week, the Archbishop engaged with U.S. and Djiboutian partners across religious, diplomatic and military communities. On Dec. 17, he met with U.S. Ambassador Cynthia Kierscht and later participated in a dialogue with Djiboutian Minister of Islamic Affairs Moumin Hassan Barreh, highlighting the importance of religious engagement as a complementary line of effort alongside diplomatic and security cooperation.

"What stood out most to me in my conversations with Djiboutian leaders was their strong interest in promoting understanding, tolerance, and moderation," said Archbishop Broglio. "They emphasized religious tolerance and moderation as stabilizing forces in a complex region, and those themes came through very clearly."

In parallel, the Archbishop dedicated significant time to supporting U.S. service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier, celebrating daily Mass, leading rosary and Eucharistic adoration services, and conducting battlefield circulations alongside joint service members of Camp Lemonnier and CJTF-HOA.

The Archbishop's visit reassures deployed Catholics that they are remembered and supported, especially during the Christmas season while serving far from home.

"This visit by the Archbishop is significant for the Catholic community because it means they're not forgotten," said U.S. Navy Lt. Father Samuel Schneider, Camp Lemonnier Navy chaplain. "His presence strengthens their connection to the diocese and provides essential sacramental opportunities that are often difficult to access due to the demands of military life."

On Dec. 18, Archbishop Broglio visited Caritas Djibouti, toured local charitable initiatives, and met at the cathedral with Bishop Jamal Daibes and members of local religious orders, where Bishop Daibes emphasized the church's shared commitment to serving Djibouti's diverse community through schools, humanitarian outreach, and care for the most vulnerable, including migrants and street children.

"We live here in the Horn of Africa," said Bishop Jamal Daibes, Bishop of Djibouti. "And Djibouti is a stable country where we live in peace internally, but where we are surrounded by countries with many tensions and conflicts so it is an important part, strategically of course, but among all those countries it is important to live in security and peace and to work for the local population. We have a very important mission, which is the mission of the church to care and to help the most vulnerable people in this country."

The visit also included professional development sessions with chaplains, confirmation preparation, and a Confirmation Mass and baptism for members of the deployed Catholic community on Dec. 19, as part of the Chaplain Corps' mission, spiritual readiness is an essential component of overall force readiness, particularly during the holiday season.

"Spiritual readiness is important because it is a dimension of the human person," said Broglio. "Just as we have to be physically fit and prepared for our responsibilities, we also have to be at peace in our relationship with Almighty God and with others."

He added that religious understanding plays a role in countering extremist narratives and misinformation.

"I think religious cooperation or religious understanding does help play a role in countering extremist narratives in the region," said Broglio. "If we understand where people are coming from, we are better able to tolerate them and better able to deal with challenges."

For many service members, the visit reinforced morale and resilience. "Having the archbishop here, especially during the Christmas season, reminds us that our faith and well-being matter, even while deployed far from home," said U.S. Army Sgt. Alexandor Serrano, Chabelley Airfield communications manager. "It brings hope, uplifts our morale, and reassures us that we are supported as we safely carry out our duties."

The visit concluded on Dec. 20 with a tour of Chabelley Airfield and a final Mass, reinforcing the enduring role of the Chaplain Corps in supporting ethical leadership, resilience, and readiness across the joint force.

As Archbishop Broglio departed Djibouti, the visit stood as a visible demonstration of the enduring partnership between the United States, U.S. Africa Command, and Djibouti--one rooted not only in military cooperation, but also in shared values of dialogue, respect, and faith-based engagement that support long-term stability in the region.

"I hope U.S. service members and civilians take away a message of hope; an understanding that Almighty God walks with us in our activities and that, especially for Catholics here, their Archbishop cares for them and wanted to spend time with them," said Broglio.