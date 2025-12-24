Ethiopia, United States Sign $1.6 Billion Five-Year Health Cooperation Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United States have signed a 1.6-billion USD five-year Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today.

The agreement was signed between Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba, and the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga.

Under the agreement, the United States Government, committed up to 1.016 billion USD grant financing and 150 million USD additional grant based on performance, to be channeled through the government system for supporting Ethiopia's national health priorities over the coming years.

The Government of Ethiopia, in turn, will allocate additional 450 million USD in co-financing, policy leadership, and effective implementation to ensure sustainability, accountability, and measurable impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the MoU sends a strong political signal of trust and confidence between the two governments, reaffirming continued collaboration despite a rapidly changing global environment.

He added that the agreement, reflects a shared commitment to addressing cross-border public health challenges and recognizes health security as a pillar of national, regional, and global stability.

The Minister also emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to effective resource utilization, strong public financial management, transparency, and data-driven decision-making, noting that all resources under the agreement will be integrated into national planning frameworks.

Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba said the financing will support priority interventions in disease prevention and control, public health surveillance, laboratory systems, health workforce development, and emergency preparedness and response.

She explained that the MoU emphasizes sustainable development, joint financing, and measures to make Ethiopia's health services more resilient and effective.

The partnership will focus on critical areas, including HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, and preparedness for infectious disease outbreaks.

The United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, described the agreement as a strong example of sustainable development, co-investment, and mutual accountability.

"This partnership brings together government, the private sector, and faith-based organizations, recognizing the vital role each plays in delivering health services to all Ethiopians," he said.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening health information systems, streamlining supply chains, and supporting the digitalization of health data systems to ensure that Ethiopia's health sector is resilient and responsive.

"Together, we have reduced maternal and child mortality, fought infectious diseases, and built a foundation for a stronger, more comprehensive health system," Ambassador Massinga pointed out.

The MoU is expected to serve as a platform for deeper cooperation over the next five years, reinforcing Ethiopia's efforts to build a resilient health system and safeguard public health at national level.