Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Begins Month-Long Break

23 December 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has begun his annual month-long vacation, which is expected to run until early February next year, his office has confirmed.

In a statement, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba said the President starts his leave on 23 December and would spend the holiday period within the country.

"His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, has commenced his month-long annual vacation from today, the 23rd of December. He plans to spend his vacation in the country," Charamba said

During the President's absence, his duties will be assumed by the two Vice Presidents on a rotational basis.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will act as President from 23 to 31 December 2025. He will then hand over to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who will serve in the acting role from 1 to 13 January.

Charamba said Vice President Mohadi will resume acting responsibilities from 14 January until President Mnangagwa returns to office in the early part of February 2026.

