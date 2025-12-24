Congo-Kinshasa: Journalist John Kabamba Missing After Interviewing Rebel in Eastern DR Congo

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to urgently ensure the safety and freedom of television host John Kabamba, who went missing from Kinshasa, the capital, on December 14, and to reverse his 90-day suspension from media activities.

"The disappearance of journalist John Kabamba from Kinshasa emphasizes the insecurity faced by journalists across the DRC," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities should act swiftly to make sure of Kabamba's whereabouts and wellbeing and reassure the press of their safety."

Two of Kabamba's Kinshasa-based journalist friends, who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal, said that Kabamba, who hosts the show "Le Peuple Parle" (The People Speak) on Congo 26 TV and Mercury TV, had been missing since December 14 and remained so at the time of publication.

On December 15, the regulatory Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) suspended Kabamba from media activities for 90 days because he had called and live interviewed Daniel Safu, a former lawmaker who recently left Kinshasa to join the Congo River Alliance (AFC) rebel group in Goma.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The order, which CPJ reviewed, said Kabamba did not fulfil his "professional obligation to correct" his guest and instead allowed him "to make damaging accusations" about authorities and "to encourage terrorists to pursue their march towards Kinshasa to overturn the legally established power."

On December 10, the AFC group, which includes the M23, took control of Uvira, capital of South Kivu province, in their latest advance across eastern DRC after capturing Bukavu and Goma in early 2025.

Journalists in Uvira fear for their safety. On December, 9, journalist Janvier Lwesho Nyakirigo and his brother were killed by an explosion at their home in the town of Kiliba, about 15 kilometers north of Uvira. CPJ is investigating whether Nyakirigo, who reported for the Kiliba FM community broadcaster, was working at the time.

On December 15, the AFC said they would withdraw from Uvira, citing U.S.-facilitated ceasefire talks between the government and Rwanda, but the Congolese military have accused the rebels of remaining in the lakeside city. Rwanda denies backing the M23 although United Nations experts say there is clear evidence of Rwandan support.

CSAC vice-president Bruno Mbolisom told CPJ via messaging app that he did not know where Kabamba was being held and he did not appear at the CSAC for his hearing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CPJ's calls to request comment from government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya and CSAC spokesperson Oscar Kabamba went unanswered.