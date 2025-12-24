South Africa: Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit Officers Accused of Murder Denied Bail

23 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Ten of the 11 members of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit accused of murder, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, four counts of kidnapping and one count of torture, have been denied bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court.

The 11 appeared in court on charges related to the murder of Wade Price, who had been arrested and allegedly died during interrogation.

"Only accused number 9 was granted R1 000 bail due to health challenges.

"The 10 were denied bail because they failed to demonstrate any exceptional circumstances for the court to consider granting them bail," the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) explained in a statement.

According to the directorate, the officers allege that Price "complained of ear pain and collapsed during interrogation".

"IPID's investigation established that his cause of death was as a result of unnatural causes.

"The nine officers will be detained at the Brandvlei Correctional facility, while the female officer will be detained at Worcester Prison until their next court appearance on 29 January 2026," the directorate said.

