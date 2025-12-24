Namibia: Miss Cosmo Namibia Expresses Pride Over Sharpley's International Award

Miss Cosmo Namibia has expressed gratitude and pride following the country's representation at the Miss Cosmo International pageant by Miss Cosmo Namibia Cassia Sharpley.

Sharpley was awarded Impactful Beauty, a recognition that celebrates purpose-driven leadership authenticity and meaningful impact.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation praised Sharpley for representing the nation with grace, resilience and purpose on the international stage.

They expressed gratitude to stakeholders who contributed to Sharpley's journey, describing it as extraordinary and meaningful for Namibia.

"This achievement stands as a powerful testament to Cassia's commitment to using her platform to inspire change, uplift communities and represent Namibia with integrity and depth," the statement reads.

The Miss Cosmo organisation also extended appreciation to the organisers of Miss Cosmo International for hosting the pageant, saying it was defined by excellence, innovation and inclusivity.

"Her presence on the international stage extended far beyond beauty and performance. She embodied strength, authenticity and unwavering courage. Even in moments of challenge, she chose to rise, stand tall and honour her calling with dignity, proving that true queens lead not only with confidence, but with heart."

Miss Cosmo Namibia reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women who lead with purpose, courage and authenticity, adding that queens like Sharpley are voices of hope and agents of positive global change.

