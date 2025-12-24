Rwanda: Zimbabwean Teachers Boosting English Proficiency - Education Minister

The deployment of Zimbabwean teachers under a bilateral exchange programme is already yielding tangible results, particularly in improving English language proficiency among Rwandan students, according to Claudette Irere, the Minister of State for Education.

Speaking during the official induction of the second cohort of Zimbabwean teachers, Irere said early assessments indicate notable progress in learners' confidence and competence in English, despite the programme still being in its early stages.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe sends 143 more education specialists to Rwanda

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Ordinarily, comprehensive results of such programmes are evaluated after six years. However, although the first cohort has only been in Rwanda for two years, our visits and assessments already show encouraging improvements in English language skills, especially among students in Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), who are future educators themselves," she said.

The induction marked preparations for the deployment of 143 specialist educators from Zimbabwe, who arrived in Kigali on Sunday, December 21. They will join the first cohort of 154 teachers dispatched three years ago under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: Foreign minds, local impact: How Zimbabwean teachers are shaping Rwanda's classrooms

The MoU, signed in December 2021, provides for the exchange of skilled professionals in critical sectors, including education, health, and information and communication technologies, as part of broader cooperation efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Irere described the induction as a reflection of the strong partnership between the two countries, held under the theme "Cooperation for Enhancing Quality Education."

"This theme perfectly encapsulates the spirit of partnership and shared responsibility that unites us," she said, commending both governments for their commitment to strengthening education systems for the benefit of learners.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Zimbabwe sign five agreements across key sectors

She emphasized that the presence of both the first and second cohorts at the induction was particularly meaningful, as it creates opportunities for mentorship, sharing of experiences, and continuity.

"I commend the teachers from the first cohort for their dedication and professionalism, and I encourage the new arrivals to draw from their experiences as you integrate into your respective institutions," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Irere also reminded the teachers that Rwanda's education system places high value on professionalism, accountability, ethical conduct, and learner-centred pedagogy, urging them to work collaboratively with local educators and institutional leaders.

Representing the first cohort, George Mandhlazi reaffirmed their commitment to delivering quality education in line with the MoU, adding that the new teachers would build on the strong foundation already established.

He noted that the programme is guided by nine resolutions under the MoU signed in 2021, stressing that the teachers are in Rwanda to deliver meaningful impact.

One of the representatives of the second cohort, Mandindo Wadzanai, described the opportunity to teach in Rwanda as both an honour and a responsibility.

"This is a great opportunity; one that many teachers aspire to. We are going to work very hard, demonstrate our competence, and bring new ideas from the education system we come from," she said.

Another teacher, Dhliwayo Emmanuel, paid tribute to the first cohort, crediting their professionalism for paving the way for the second group.

"If it were not for your hard work, intelligence, and competence, this second cohort would not be here. You made us proud," he said.

He also thanked the Zimbabwean government for supporting regional cooperation, describing the programme as a demonstration of Pan-African solidarity.

"In Africa, we are one. Together, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, and Africa as a whole, can change lives through education," he said.