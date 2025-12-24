Somalia Parliament Approves $1.38 Billion Budget for 2026

23 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Dec 23 — Somalia's parliament on Tuesday approved the federal government's 2026 national budget, totaling $1.39 billion, during a joint session of both chambers in the capital, Mogadishu.

Lawmakers endorsed the budget amounting to $1,386,807,242 following a vote in which 174 MPs backed the plan, four voted against and one abstained, Speaker of the House of the People Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe) announced.

The chair of the Joint Budget Committee of the two chambers, MP Abdi Warsame Qowdhan, presented the third reading report, outlining the key assumptions and priorities underpinning the fiscal plan for the coming year.

The 2026 budget includes a specific allocation for drought management amid warnings that Somalia could face conditions similar to the devastating 2011 drought if seasonal rains fail.

Parliament's budget committee said the Ministry of Finance proposed that the funds be used to address emergencies arising from drought-related crises.

MP Mohamed Harun Abdullahi, a member of parliament's finance committee, said only $2.2 million had been earmarked for drought management and would be administered by a special committee.

Somalia remains highly vulnerable to climate shocks, with recurring droughts exacerbating humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa nation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.