Sudan: Federal Health Minister Meets Head of Qatar Red Crescent Office in Sudan

Port Sudan, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim commended the growing role played by the State of Qatar, the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society in supporting Sudan's health sector through medical supplies and effective contributions across various states.

The remarks came during his meeting at his office in Port Sudan with the Head of the Qatar Red Crescent Society Office in Sudan, Dr. Salah Daak, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed.

The meeting reviewed the proposed field hospital project, provided as a grant from the Qatar Fund for Development, with a capacity of 400 beds in the Al-Multaga and Al-Dhaman areas of Northern State. The facility is intended to serve displaced persons (IDPs) and local communities, in addition to providing emergency care for highway traffic injuries.

Discussions also covered arrangements for the receipt of medicines donated by the Qatar Fund for Development, with lists prepared in line with the country's essential needs.

For his part, Dr. Salah Daak disclosed that 70 trucks are scheduled to be dispatched next week via Jeddah Port to Port Sudan, after which they will be handed over to the National Medical Supplies Fund in Khartoum for distribution to the states.