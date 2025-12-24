Rwanda: Mozambican Parliament Chief Visits Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

The President of the parliament of Mozambique, Margarida Adamugi Talapa, on Tuesday, December 23, visited the Rwandan Security Forces (RSF) deployed in her country and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their mission.

Talapa was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included the Governor of Cabo Delgado Province, Valige Tauabo, and the Commander of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane.

The delegation was received by the RSF Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Vincent Gatama, who briefed them on the prevailing security situation in the RSF area of responsibility.

In her address, Talapa commended the joint efforts of Rwandan and Mozambican security forces in combating terrorism and restoring stability in the region.

She also praised the strong cooperation between the two countries, noting that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to peace in Cabo Delgado and strengthens solidarity between Mozambique and Rwanda.