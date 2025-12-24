Sudan: Health Minister Visits Egyptian Medical Convoy's Treatment Camp At Dagna Hospital

Port Sudan, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - The specialized Egyptian medical convoy launched its activities today at Prince Osman Dagna Hospital in Port Sudan, in the presence of Federal Minister of Health, Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, as part of efforts to strengthen health cooperation between Sudan and Egypt.

The convoy, held under the patronage of the Red Sea Wali, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor, and supervised by the Federal Ministry of Health, aims to provide advanced medical and surgical services through a team of elite Egyptian doctors and consultants across six specialized fields:

Plastic surgery, burns, and cleft lip repairUrology surgerySpinal surgeryGeneral surgeryThyroid surgeryVascular surgery

The convoy's activities will continue until December 27, 2025, with medical teams operating at both Prince Osman Dagna Referral Hospital and Port Sudan Sea Ports Corporation Hospital to conduct examinations and surgeries. The convoy administration confirmed that all services are provided free of charge.

In his remarks, the Federal Minister of Health praised the close coordination between the Egyptian Embassy, the Red Sea state government, and the host hospitals, noting that Egypt was among the first countries to support Sudan during the war, whether through medical aid or by hosting numerous Sudanese families.

For his part, Counsellor Peter Adil affirmed Egypt's support for Sudan in the health sector, commending the Sudanese Armed Forces and underscoring the continuation of bilateral cooperation until the current crisis is overcome.

This specialized Egyptian medical convoy represents a new milestone in Sudan-Egypt health cooperation, providing direct support to the residents of the Red Sea state through advanced free medical and surgical services.