Sudan: U.S. Diplomat Cameron Hudson - Sudan War Fuelled By Foreign Actors and Arms Companies Supplying Militias

New York, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - U.S. diplomat Cameron Hudson stated that the ongoing war in Sudan involves foreign actors and arms companies supplying militias with military equipment, calling on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action to halt such external interventions.

Speaking during a Security Council briefing on the situation in Sudan, Hudson said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had, over the past two years, leveraged its political influence across the Horn of Africa to establish a wide military airlift that transported weapons to militias through networks operating in Chad, Libya, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Somalia, including the Puntland region. He noted that these weapons have enhanced the militias' capabilities, enabling them to commit atrocities.

Hudson accused the rebel militias of committing war crimes since entering El-Fashir, describing their actions as some of the worst violations of the war, including ethnic cleansing, mass killings of tens of thousands of civilians, and burning the bodies of victims.

He urged the Security Council to take immediate action and implement clear measures against those involved. He pointed out that the militias had received modern weapons, advanced technology, and sophisticated drones as external support, which has intensified the war and prolonged its duration.

Hudson called for urgent international intervention to stop the violations, save victims, and lift sieges on cities such as Kadugli and Al-Dalang in South Kordofan, where civilians are enduring dire humanitarian conditions due to drone strikes and attacks targeting electricity stations in various parts of Sudan.

He expressed regret that some supporters of the war in Sudan are members of the Security Council itself.

Hudson stressed the need to fully commit to and support genuine efforts to end the conflict in Sudan, warning that it poses a threat to peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa and the broader Red Sea region. He emphasized the urgency of international action to prevent Sudan from descending into fragmentation and collapse, which could have repercussions for the entire region.