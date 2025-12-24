Sudan: Health Minister Meets UN Special Rapporteur On Violence Against Women and Girls

Port Sudan, 23 December 2025 (SUNA) - The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met today at his office in Port Sudan with Ms. Reem Al-Salem, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls at the Human Rights Council, in the presence of Minister of State at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Suleima Ishaq Mohamed.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that women's health and their right to life and healthcare remain top priorities for the Ministry, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve maternal and child health services and expand their reach to areas affected by conflicts and humanitarian crises.

The meeting also discussed the challenges the Ministry faces in providing health services to women, particularly in remote areas and displacement centres, as well as the importance of documenting crimes and violations committed against women in Sudan to ensure accountability and strengthen justice.

For her part, the Special Rapporteur commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health in supporting women and girls, noting that cooperation with national institutions is a key step in enhancing human rights protection, especially given the exceptional circumstances the country is facing.

The discussion further addressed ways to enhance coordination between the Ministry of Health and international bodies to develop psycho-social support programmes for women affected by violence, as well as efforts to build the capacity of health personnel to handle these issues sensitively and effectively.