Sudan: Khartoum Wali Reviews With Education Minister Measures to Strengthen and Stabilize the Educational Process

Khartoum, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Wali of Khartoum State, Mr. Ahmed Osman Hamza, held a meeting at his office today with Federal Minister of Education and National Orientation, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zein Hagar, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary, Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Omar, and the Director-General and Acting Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to enhancing and stabilizing the educational process, within the framework of the High Committee's efforts to prepare the general environment for the return of citizens to Khartoum State. Discussions included the work of the Schools Rehabilitation Committee, the provision of desks and schoolbooks, and improvements to the school environment. The state has received the first batch of desks and will receive the remaining units gradually, totalling 100,000. The printing of schoolbooks is also nearing completion.

The Wali of Khartoum praised the role of the federal ministry, which has initiated its work in the state and opened a dedicated window for issuing Sudanese certificates, attracting hundreds of students daily and easing the burdens of travel for them.