Namibia: Children Are Starving in a Country Rich With Natural Resources - Itula

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula says it is unacceptable that Namibian children are going to bed hungry when the country is rich with natural resources.

Itula said this in his Christmas and New Year's Eve message on Tuesday, adding that he hopes a new Namibia will emerge in 2026.

"As we look to the new year, hope remains a new dawn is possible. A dawn of accountability, a dawn of leadership that serves rather than rules. A dawn of a new Namibia, hope, compassion and courage," Itula stated.

He said Namibians must be grateful, but gratitude must never become an excuse for silence, complacency or fear of speaking the truth.

Too often, those in authority, he said, expect gratitude to replace accountability. That expectation is misplaced, he said.

Itula said many Namibians are struggling to make ends meet not because the country lacks resources but because of sustained policy failure and misplaced priorities. The government has grown distant from the lived realities of its people, he added.

According to Itula, Namibians continue to believe even in difficult times in family, community and the values that shape the country's identity.

He said many families are unable to share a single meal a day, and children go to bed hungry in a nation of immense wealth.

"Namibia is a God-fearing nation, grounded in Christian value teachings of compassion, perseverance, justice and respect for the inherent dignity and freedoms of all. Yet faith without action is hollow," he added, stating that belief without consequence is empty.

