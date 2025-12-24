South Africa: Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa Dies - South African News Briefs - December 24, 2025

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa Dies

Former Gauteng Health MEC and Gauteng Provincial Legislature chief whip Brian Hlongwa has died following a short illness, reports EWN. The party described him as a patriot and seasoned political educator who played a key role in its political education and training programmes. Hlongwa served in various roles, including as an ANC councillor and MMC in Johannesburg in 2000, before being elected to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and appointed MEC for Health until 2009. He later resigned as ANC chief whip in the GPL in 2018 amid allegations that he facilitated corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion in the Gauteng Department of Health, claims he consistently denied. The corruption case against Hlongwa and his co-accused was due to go to trial in April.

Tshwane Warns Against Illegal Fireworks Use

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The City of Tshwane has urged residents and businesses to comply with the fireworks by-laws strictly, reports SABC News. Emergency Services said that the misuse of fireworks increases the risk of fires, injuries, and property damage. The city has warned that illegal trading and unauthorised fireworks displays will not be tolerated. They are reminding the public that all planned displays must receive prior approval from the relevant authorities. Traders are required to hold valid licences and obtain written permission before selling fireworks, while businesses have also been cautioned against the unsafe storage of flammable substances. Residents have been encouraged to report any fire or rescue incidents immediately to help prevent loss of life and property.

Western Cape on High Alert as Wildfire Risk Persists

The Western Cape is expected to experience hot and windy conditions throughout the week, so officials are encouraging the public to be extra cautious to prevent damaging fires, reports EWN. Firefighters have recently battled several wildfires across the province, including in the Overberg, Kommetjie, and the Cape Winelands. Western Cape Disaster Management Centre head Colin Deiner said most of the fires were caused by human activity, with few linked to lightning, and noted that firefighting services have been extremely busy since the fire season began in November. He said provincial aerial firefighting resources have already responded to 23 wildfires for R2.4 million. While no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported, several properties have been damaged, prompting officials to warn that even small fires could quickly escalate into major disasters during the festive season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More South African news