Namibia/Uganda: Tunisia Ease Past Uganda to Win Cup of Nations Opener

Elias Achouri's double helped Tunisia ease to a 3-1 win over Uganda in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Ellyes Skhiri headed in an early opener and FC Copenhagen winger Achouri then scored twice either side of half-time in a game played in relentless rain in Rabat. Denis Omedi netted a late consolation for Uganda.

The result leaves Tunisia on top of Group C after the opening round of matches, above Nigeria on goal difference following a 2-1 victory for the Super Eagles against Tanzania earlier in Fes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It was a good performance. I think we can take plenty of positives. We got three goals and we wanted to start the competition in the best possible way," Achouri said. "We did that and we are very proud."

Tunisia, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, are appearing at a 17th consecutive Afcon and were eager to do better than at the 2024 edition in Ivory Coast in which they were eliminated in the group stage without winning a game.

The Carthage Eagles duly got off to a triumphant start on a drenched surface at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, with French-born Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Skhiri opening the scoring after only 10 minutes.

Achouri then took centre stage, doubling the lead with a lovely cushioned finish from an Ali Abdi cross as the interval approached.

He got his second goal and Tunisia's third shortly after the hour mark, following in to score after an Abdi shot was saved by Uganda goalkeeper Jamal Salim.

Uganda were well beaten but salvaged some pride when Omedi scored in stoppage time, his shot finding the net via a big deflection off Tunisian defender Yan Valery.

Tunisia meet Nigeria next on Saturday in Fes in what looks set to be a decisive game in deciding who wins the section, while Uganda and Tanzania will hope to register their first points when they clash in Rabat.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.