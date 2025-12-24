Rwanda: What You Need to Know About Tour Du Rwanda 2026

Fresh off hosting the historic UCI Road World Championships in September, Rwanda is once again poised to command the global cycling spotlight as the 18th edition of the Tour du Rwanda rolls onto the international calendar.

Scheduled from February 22 through March 1, 2026, the UCI 2.1-rated race promises another celebration of the Land of a Thousand Hills, blending elite competition with Rwanda's breathtaking landscapes.

Times Sport looks at key innovations and what fans can expect from Tour du Rwanda 2026.

Rubavu to host full-day circuit

Among the standout innovations, Rubavu District will host the Tour for three consecutive days, including a full city circuit stage--an unprecedented move for the race.

Riders will arrive in Rubavu on Stage 4 after departing from Karongi. The following day, they will contest an 82-kilometer city circuit featuring 888 metres of elevation gain. The peloton will then depart Rubavu on the next stage en route to Musanze.

As a result, the 2026 Tour du Rwanda will feature two circuit stages--one in Rubavu and another on the final day in Kigali. According to race coordinator Hubert Nkurayija, the successful hosting of a full circuit stage outside the Rwandan capital could open the door for other upcountry cities to stage similar races in future editions.

Introduction of youth races

Tour du Rwanda 2026 will see riders aged 12 to 19 will compete in the newly introduced Youth Racing Cup. The one-hour race will be held on a 1.4-kilometre circuit and is designed to inspire and nurture Rwanda's next generation of cyclists.

In a symbolic show of commitment to grassroots development, the Youth Racing Cup winner will be awarded on the same podium as Tour du Rwanda champion.

Meanwhile, the final stage of the race will continue the legacy of the UCI Road World Championships, starting and finishing at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC). The stage will cover 99 kilometres with a demanding 2,092 metres of elevation.

New teams join the Tour

The 2026 edition has attracted 18 teams, several of them making their Tour du Rwanda debut, further enhancing the race's international appeal.

Two WorldTour development teams--including newcomers Movistar Team (Spain) and NSN (Switzerland), recently rebranded from Israel Premier Tech--will join the peloton.

They will be joined by UAE Team Emirates Gen Z (United Arab Emirates), Soudal Quick-Step (Belgium), Team Picnic PostNL (France), and Lotto-Intermarché(Belgium).

Three continental teams will also debut at the Tour such as Madar Cycling Team (Algeria),Rembe Rad-Net (Belgium), and Swift Pro Cycling, which becomes the first Brazilian team to compete in the race.

In the national teams category, four teams will participate, including Team Rwanda, now under the guidance of Felix Sempoma who took charged following the departure of David Louvet.

The other national teams expected are Eritrea, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

Fans to enjoy social ride and tourism experiences

Ahead of the final race day on March 2, cycling enthusiasts will take part in an early-morning social ride, a tradition inspired by the UCI Road World Championships.

Additionally, each stage finish will feature tourism packages aimed at both local and international visitors, encouraging fans to explore Rwanda alongside the race. The Tour has also launched a dedicated podcast focused on telling the story of Tour du Rwanda and its evolution over the years.