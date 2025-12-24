Kenya: Why 55% of Kenyans Are Saying No to Christmas This Year

24 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A recent survey has revealed that 55 percent of Kenyans will not celebrate Christmas this year, marking a 5% increase from 2024.

According to the study by Infotrak, financial constraints, rising living costs, and, in some cases, a lack of interest in traditional festivities are key reasons why households are scaling back or skipping celebrations altogether.

Instead of traditional travel, large feasts, and elaborate gifts, many households are choosing budget-friendly celebrations at home.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Parents report that high expenses have forced them to prioritize essentials over holiday indulgences, while some individuals simply express a lack of interest in participating in costly or elaborate holiday traditions.

High prices of staples like maize flour, sugar, and fuel continue to strain family budgets. Rising transport costs discourage travel, while other families are choosing not to celebrate simply out of disinterest or personal preference.

Economists note that these trends reflect broader economic hardships impacting ordinary households.

Across Kenya, families are redefining Christmas by focusing on togetherness, frugality, and community rather than lavish spending.

Social media discussions show a nationwide trend of adjusting holiday expectations due to financial constraints, lifestyle choices, or lack of interest in traditional celebrations.

This year's Christmas serves as a reminder of how economic pressures and changing attitudes are reshaping Kenyan traditions.

While some will still celebrate in smaller, cost-conscious ways, the 55% figure highlights that more than half the population is limiting or skipping celebrations altogether due to financial reasons or simply a lack of interest.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.