Rwanda: Radisson Blu Christmas Tree Lighting Draws Over 3,000 Children

More than 3,000 children, accompanied by their families, gathered at the Radisson Blu and Convention Centre in Kigali on December 21 for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, officially ushering in the festive season with colour, music and family-centred entertainment.

Now in its eighth edition, the event has grown into one of Kigali's most anticipated Christmas celebrations for children, transforming the Convention Centre grounds into a vibrant festive funfair designed to inspire imagination, creativity and togetherness.

The celebration featured a wide range of child-friendly activities, including meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus, free gifts for every child, face painting, jumping castles, trampolines, games and a dedicated kids' corner filled with toys and interactive experiences. Children were also treated to refreshments and festive treats throughout the event.

Live performances heightened the holiday atmosphere, with music from the Green Hills Academy choir, energetic dance performances and DJ sets. Rwandan singer Peace Jolis and DJ Rugamba played a central role in keeping young audiences entertained throughout the evening.

Organisers said the Christmas tree lighting symbolises hope, joy and unity, serving as a reminder of the values of love, sharing and togetherness that define the festive season.

Nice Uwase, the Complex Operations Director at Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre Kigali, said the celebration has evolved far beyond its original concept.

"We are very happy to be hosting the tree lighting for the eighth time. What we initially thought would be a small gathering for kids and neighbours has turned into a tradition that brings families and communities together," Uwase said.

She noted that the event has expanded significantly in scale and creativity, largely shaped by feedback from families who attend each year.

"We have been growing with our community. What we learn from them is that we must always fine-tune the experience and make it more interesting. This year's edition clearly shows that growth," she added.

According to Uwase, organisers expanded activity stations across the Convention Centre, installed multiple large screens and significantly enhanced the overall visual experience. The Christmas tree itself grew from about 12 metres in previous years to 20 metres this year, while storytelling and memory-creation booths doubled or tripled in number.

"Our Christmas tree has grown, the lights are everywhere, and the experiences have expanded. We keep making it much more interesting," she said, emphasising that children remain at the heart of the celebration.

"These young ones are the VIPs of the evening. What makes us proud is seeing the smiles and happiness on their faces."

Held in partnership with Coca-Cola and Rwanda Events, the celebration offered free food, drinks, entertainment and photo booth experiences, with entry tickets redeemed for refreshments. Every child received a gift from Santa Claus, with organisers introducing two Santas--one indoors and one outdoors--after realising one was no longer sufficient for the growing crowd.

Initially expecting about 1,500 children, organisers were surprised when attendance more than doubled, exceeding 3,000 children, excluding parents and guardians.

"The success of today gives us a new assignment for next year," Uwase said. "We now have to think about expanding further to reach even bigger communities."

She added that Radisson Blu aims to remain a welcoming space for families during the festive season. "Radisson Blu is a home for children during Christmas. We enjoy creating moments full of love and memories to cherish. Through this, we wish children and families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Parents and guardians praised the event for offering children a rare opportunity to engage in real-life experiences beyond screens and digital entertainment. Many said the celebration encouraged social interaction, creativity and family bonding in a safe and joyful environment.

"This is a very good day. I thought my three children and I should not miss out," said Jean Paul Nibakwe. "They are on holiday, and this is a special moment they will never forget."

He added that the games and activities challenged children to be more creative, noting that such experiences help young people discover their talents early in life.

Tarcila Tumuhairwe, who attended with her entire family, commended the organisation of the event and the attention given to safety.

"Children's games are very important," she said. "Most of what children learn is demonstrated here in real life through exercise, experimentation and observation. My children especially loved the bouncing castles."

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting continues to position Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre Kigali as a key hub for family-focused festive celebrations in the city.