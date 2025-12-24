Rwanda: A Guide to Christmas Church Services Across Kigali

With Christmas just a day away, Christians across Kigali are preparing to gather for worship, with churches planning special services, concerts and family celebrations.

Many congregations will also live-stream their programmes for those unable to attend in person. Here is a guide to some of the Christmas services taking place across the city, to help you plan where to worship.

Saint Michel Parish

Saint Michel Parish opens the festive season on Wednesday, December 24, with a Christmas concert at 7:00 p.m. An English mass will be held at CELA at 6:00 p.m., while the French-speaking community and participants in the Dimanche en Famille avec Jésus (DFJ) programme will gather at LNDC at 7:00 p.m.

On Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, masses will follow the usual Sunday schedule. On Friday, December 26, infant baptisms will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by a mass at 1:00 p.m. during which sacraments will be administered.

Zion Temple Celebration Center, Ngoma

Zion Temple Celebration Center will host a family service on December 24 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed by a Christmas service from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. On Christmas Day, three services are scheduled: 7:00-9:30 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m., and 12:00-1:30 p.m.

Healing Center Church Rwanda

Healing Center Church Rwanda will hold its Christmas service on December 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be live-streamed for worshippers who cannot attend physically.

Life Givers Christian Center (LGCC), Gakinjiro

LGCC will welcome worshippers on Christmas Day from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The church will also hold a year-end thanksgiving service on December 31 starting at 8:00 p.m., reflecting on 2025 and committing 2026 to God's guidance.

Winners Chapel International, Kimironko

Winners Chapel International in Kimironko will hold its Christmas service from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

St Charles Lwanga, Nyamirambo

St Charles Lwanga Parish begins its celebrations on December 24 with an evening service from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. On Christmas Day, masses will be celebrated at 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Christian Life Assembly (CLA) and New Life Ministries

Christian Life Assembly in Nyarutarama will hold a service on December 24 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and a single Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

New Life Ministries in Kicukiro will begin its festivities on December 23 with Teens Manger Vibes at 5:00 p.m., followed by Christmas carols on December 24 at 6:00 p.m. On Christmas Day, services will be held in English at 10:00 a.m., and in both Kinyarwanda and English at 12:00 p.m.

A crossover service is also planned for December 31 starting at 8:00 p.m.

ADEPR churches in Kigali

ADEPR Remera will hold its Christmas service at 9:00 a.m. ADEPR Ntora in Gisozi, at Dove Hotel, will host an English service from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while ADEPR Nyarugenge will hold its service from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Evangelical Restoration Church (ERC), Masoro Parish

ERC Masoro Parish will offer a Kinyarwanda service on Christmas Day from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., followed by a combined French and English service from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.