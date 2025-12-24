Rwanda: Let's Remember to Celebrate Together This Festive Season

editorial

As the festive season unfolds across the world, and particularly Rwanda, homes will be filled with laughter, music, and the warmth of shared meals. For many, this is a time of gratitude and renewal, and a moment to celebrate family, faith, and the promise of a new year. Yet amid the joy, it is important to remember that not all people experience the holidays in the same way.

For many families, the festive season arrives with uncertainty rather than abundance. Vulnerable children, elderly people living alone, persons with disabilities, and families struggling with poverty often face this period without enough food, warmth, or companionship. While celebrations may be brief, the needs of these communities are constant, and the festive season offers a powerful opportunity to respond with compassion.

Rwandan culture is rooted in solidarity. The values of unity, cooperation, and nobility, remind us that our well-being is deeply connected to that of others. True celebration, therefore, is not measured by how much we spend or display, but by how much we share.

Simple acts can make a meaningful difference. Sharing a meal with a struggling neighbor, contributing to community food drives, visiting hospitals and elderly homes, or supporting local initiatives that assist vulnerable families can transform the season for those in need. Even small gestures, when multiplied across communities, can restore hope and dignity.

As we gather around our tables and exchange gifts, let us also open our hearts. Celebrating with the less fortunate is not an act of charity alone; it is an affirmation of our shared humanity. When we uplift the most vulnerable among us, we strengthen the social fabric that binds Rwanda together.